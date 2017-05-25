Grand jury declines to indict Powell or McGee for basketball sex scandal

By Kyeland Jackson —

A Jefferson county grand jury decided against indicting Katina Powell and Andre McGee, currently clearing the two of potential criminal charges in that court.

McGee and Powell are central to an alleged sex scandal within U of L’s men’s basketball team. McGee reportedly paid Powell to arrange women have sex with and dance with potential recruits and players. After Powell’s book “Breaking Cardinal Rules” published, university police and county prosecutors launched a criminal investigation to find if Powell used under-aged girls to entertain players. Without enough evidence for that, investigators shifted to determine if prostitution or transactions with a minor was involved.

But, there was not enough evidence. Players interviewed by investigators confirmed there was sexual contact with women, but could not confirm who the women were or whether McGee paid them.

Commonwealth attorney Tom Wise commended U of L police’s work in the case.

“We strongly commend the University of Louisville Police Department for their commitment to investigating whether criminal activity had occurred on the University of Louisville campus during the recruitment of these high school basketball players, but in the final analysis there is not sufficient credible evidence assembled to support bringing criminal charges against these individuals,” Wise said in a statement.

After it published, “Breaking Cardinal Rules” thrust U of L into controversy and speculation. A National Collegiate Athletic Association investigation followed, leading U of L to make an unprecedented move: ban its basketball team from postseason play.

The ban reportedly eased punishments by the NCAA, who handed U of L four allegations for the scandal. U of L accepted all allegations but one which accused men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino failed to monitor his staff.

The NCAA criticized Pitino in response, saying he tried to pass his responsibilities away.

“If Pitino saw no red flags in connection with McGee’s interactions with then prospective and current student-athletes, it was because he was not looking for them,” the NCAA’s March document said.

Further review and judgement by the NCAA’s investigation committee is expected in months.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal