Chris Morin-Kougoucheff and Parker Wynn earn All-ACC honors

By Dalton Ray–

Sophomore Chris Morin-Kougoucheff and freshman Parker Wynn have been selected to the All-ACC team. Morin-Kougoucheff is a second team selection and Wynn is a third team select.

The pair is the fourth and fifth All-ACC selection coach Rex Ecarma has produced. Ecarma said Morin-Kougoucheff’s game has improved greatly since last year.

“I felt like (Morin-Kougoucheff) was close in getting it last year but wasn’t completely healthy during the season so to receive the honor this year named to the second team is gratifying to see. He is a great player to coach and is one of the best captains that we have had on this team,” Ecarma said.

Morin-Kougoucheff has a 22-16 record in singles and has 11 wins as the No. 1 player. He has three wins over nationally ranked players and reached as high as No. 114.

Wynn set a program record for singles-wins as a freshman with 40. The 40 wins is also second most in a single season. In doubles, Wynn is apart of the nation’s No. 31 team with Sean Donohue.

Ecarma said Wynn continues to improve as a freshman.

“(Wynn) is a sponge as far as taking coaching and a very hard worker. He brings a very stable emotional level every day to practice and is mature beyond his years,” Ecarma said. “He truly has been an impact type of recruit and has a very bright future ahead of him.”

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal