Brittany Read named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

By Dalton Ray–

Junior goalkeeper Brittany Read has been selected as the 2017 ACC Defender of the Year and is the first Cardinal to ever win an ACC Player of the Year honor. Coach Keillie Young expressed how proud she is of her standout keeper.

“She has not only grown into an incredible keeper but matured into a strong and confident woman that is a pillar of our program,” Young said.

Read is having a record season and owns the record for most saves in a season in program history, 315. She leads the conference in saves, save percentage and saves per game. Read is seventh in the nation in save percentage, 51.8, and 21st in goals against average, 9.58. Read’s season-high 16 saves came against Notre Dame and she has 10 other double-digit save outings.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal