Women’s tennis falls to Wake Forest on senior day

By Jordan Shim-

Women’s tennis fell 4-2 to ACC foe Wake Forest at Bass-Rudd Tennis Center on senior day. Elle Stokes and Olivia Boesing were honored before the match.

“Everybody wants to win, but with me, growth as a person is just as important,” coach Mark Beckham said. “In my program, I feel I have to make the players more mature people by the time they leave. And those two are good examples of that. When they first got here, they were immature. They didn’t know how to handle adversity and now, looking back they’re prepared to handle the real world. I’m most proud of that because I know they’re going to be just fine.”

In doubles action, Wake Forest’s Courtney Meredith and Alexis Franco defeated Jesse Paul and Olivia Boesing 6-1. Abbie Pahz and Mariana Humberg won 6-2, but Wake secured the point when Chandler Carter and Emma Davis rallied to defeat Ariana Rodriguez and Elle Stokes 6-4.

Despite doubles being the team’s strong suit, U of L have dropped the past two points against in their last two matches.

“Honestly, it’s just been bad luck,” Beckham said. “It was close. I can take two points, if we win those we win the double’s point.”

The Cards took a 2-1 lead after Humberg and Pahz defeated Ulyaschenko and Carter. Wake took a 3-2 advantage with Davis defeating Stokes 6-4, 6-0, and No. 42 Guerin defeating Aleksandra Mally 6-3, 6-0.

Wake clinched the victory as Luisa Fernandez defeated Tiffany Huber 6-7, 6-4, 6-3. The match between Rodriguez and Meredith was suspended after Wake clinched.

“It affected us being down 3-2,” Beckham said. “When you’re up, it allows you to play a little bit more relaxed and loose. But when you’re down, you feel that pressure to do try and do something special.”

Two home games remain before the Cards go on the road to close the season. They host No. 4 North Carolina on April 13 at 1 p.m. and Virginia on April 15 at 11 a.m.

Photo courtesy / The Louisville Cardinal