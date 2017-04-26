Women’s tennis advances in ACC Championships

By Dalton Ray–

Women’s tennis upset 11-seed Syracuse 4-2 in the first round of the ACC tournament. This is the first time the Cardinals have advanced in the ACC conference tournament.

Coach Mark Beckham called the victory a team win.

“Every court was really tight and we were fortunate to win,” Beckham said. “I lost a couple of years off my life with this match but it was a lot of fun. I am really happy for Aleksandra (Mally), she has been through so much and for her to clinch the match was huge for her. Also Olivia (Boesing) got a big win for us today as well, she’s been up and down this year but stepped up when we needed her.”

Mally and Ariana Rodriguez kicked off doubles with a 6-1 win, but the Orange bounced back with a 6-3 win on court two. Abbie Pahz and Mariana Humberg clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 victory over Gabriela Knutson and Miranda Ramirez.

The match proceeded to be a back-and-forth battle.

Elle Stokes lost 6-3, 6-2 and Syracuse tied the match at 1-1. The teams traded blows on the next two courts as Pahz won 6-2, 6-2 but Tiffany Huber dropped a 6-4, 6-3 bout.

Boesing enjoyed her senior moment, winning 7-6, 6-4 to give Louisville an enormous third point.

Leading 3-2, U of L turned to their No. 1 player, Mally. The sophomore won the first set, but Syracuse’s Miranda Ramirez took the second. In a deciding third set, Mally won 7-6 (7-2) to clinch the match.

Louisville moves on the face six-seed Wake Forest on April 27 at 4 p.m. The Deacons defeated the Cards 4-2 in their first match up.

Photo by Isaac Sanchez / The Louisville Cardinal