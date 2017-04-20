U of L meets NCAA, expects decision and possible punishment within months

By Kyeland Jackson —

U of L expects the NCAA infraction committee, investigating reports of dancers paid to dance for and have sex with players and recruits, to reveal findings and possibly punish the university between six and eight weeks.

The university spoke with the committee in an April 20, presenting information on the case. Interim President Greg Postel issued a statement after the hearing.

“We anticipated and received a full and fair review of the facts in the case today by the Committee on Infractions. We had the opportunity to present the information as we wished,” Postel said. “It is anticipated that the Committee on Infractions will inform the institution on the specific findings and penalties in approximately six to eight weeks.”

University Athletics Director Tom Jurich praised Postel and said the NCAA meeting was productive.

“We said from day one we tell the truth and we’ve done that,” Jurich said. “I think it was very, very thorough. And I think it goes without saying that I can’t wait to get this behind us.”

News of potential scandal broke after Katina Powell published “Breaking Cardinal Rules,” detailing how former staffer Andre Mcgee paid Powell and dancers. The rumor proved true, as an NCAA investigation leveled allegations against U of L and head basketball coach Rick Pitino. The school fought allegations Pitino failed to monitor the team, earning a stinging response by the infraction committee.

“Pitino failed to demonstrate that he actively looked for red flags, asked pointed questions or even occasionally solicited honest feedback from McGee about activities occurring under his supervision,” the committee’s 154-page document said. “If Pitino saw no red flags in connection with McGee’s interactions with then prospective and current student-athletes, it was because he was not looking for them.”

Postel said the university avoided further disaster through a self-imposed postseason ban, issued shortly after the NCAA investigation launched.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal