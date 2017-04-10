Students walk for suicide awareness

By Dustin Massengill —

Students raised over $10,400 for suicide awareness April 9 in the second annual Out of Darkness walk.

Over 210 people participated, up from 150 walkers last year.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will take a national cut which will go to help pay for large-scale needs like websites and educational pieces and event. The rest of the money raised will go to local chapters to help fund prevention in Kentucky and in the Louisville area.

Sara Williams, one of the founders, arranged the walk as a project for one of her social work classes.

Williams and Meyer both would like to see more RSO and team involvement, saying the University of Kentucky’s Greek life team who raised a little under half of their total raised.