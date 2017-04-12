John Schnatter rips U of L athletics

By Kyeland Jackson —

John Schnatter criticized university athletics Wednesday, saying athletics leadership was “invisible” and “sucking the lifeblood” of U ofL.

Schnatter, a trustee on U of L’s board and Papa John’s CEO, asked trustees include athletics in finance discussions. Schnatter, also a board representative on the U of L Athletics Association Board, said he and Interim President Greg Postel previously discussed athletics, saying there’s a pattern of its leadership being “invisible” to board discussions.

“Until you fix athletics, you can’t fix this university,” Schnatter said.

Board of trustees chair David Grissom told Schnatter they would discuss further during closed session, which Kentucky law mandates can only close when discussing hiring, firing or punishing employees. Board of trustees legal counsel Leslie Strohm said the board legally discussed athletics in closed session, implying they discussed hiring, firing or reprimanding athletics personnel.

Postel later said Schnatter misquoted their conversation, but admitted they discussed athletics’ lacking presence to board of trustees’ meetings. Senior Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations Kenny Klein said Athletic Director Tom Jurich will not comment on Schnatter’s remarks.

“Tom’s leadership of our athletics program is well-documented, has been highly successful, fiscally sound, transparent and speaks for itself,” Klein said in a statement. “The U of L Athletics Association Board of Directors has governed our department and been involved in all decisions.”

Schnatter was vocal throughout the board meeting, which was called to approve degree candidates, update trustees on the forensic audit and detail responses to next year’s $48 million budget deficit. U of L plans to increase enrollment by 8000 eventually, mirroring similar universities’ student population, monitor finances and tighten budgets.

Postel suggested profiting through increased parking rates and outsourced parking, stating the university loses two million yearly from low parking rates and a new Health Sciences Campus parking garage.

Schnatter refuted Postel’s suggestion.

“Why would you want to make a profit on parking with students?” Schnatter asked, dismissing the two million loss.

Postel said the parking rate increase would be modest for individual students, but clarified it’s still a suggestion for the board to consider or dismiss. U of L profited from parking between 2013 and 2015, averaging nearly three million in revenue.

To further prepare the university, Postel said a $25 million line of credit will likely be proposed in June. The line of credit essentially works like a credit card, allowing U of L to borrow money when it needs it.

Reports from a forensic audit, investigating the university and the U of L Foundation, is expected to finish and be presented in June too.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal