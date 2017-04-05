Hackers steal university employee tax info

By Shelby Brown–

Cyber criminals stole tax information from at least 75 U of L employees, the university confirmed today. The TALX service also reports 750 other employee accounts show suspicious activity.

Although TALX told affected university employees federal investigators have been contacted about the breach, the local FBI would not confirm an investigation.

“We don’t believe we’ve ever had a significant breach related to tax forms,” U of L Director of Media Relations John Karman. “However, this type of activity is not unique.”

In an email April 4, Associate Vice President of Human Resources Jeanell Hughes said investigations were underway.

“We do not believe this issue will prevent any employees from being able to receive tax refunds,” Hughes said in the email.

Karman said the full extent of the problem may not be known until after tax filing season. “The concern is that individuals other than the employee have accessed W-2 information,” Karman said.

Equifax, which owns TALX Tax Express, reports a user reset at least 75 personal identification numbers to gain access to the accounts.

“The unauthorized user was able to successfully answer personal questions about the affected individuals in order to reset the individuals’ PINs,” TALX said.

TALX has processed W-2s for U of L since 2003.

TALX said it began working immediately to aid those whose information was compromised. The corporation says it will safeguard against further security breaches.

Investigators are looking to see if someone from Equifax or U of L hacked the accounts.

“We understand the frustration and hardship this incident may cause you and members of our campus community,” Hughes said. “Information security is a top priority of our university, and we take your data security and privacy protection seriously.”