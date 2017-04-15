Former U of L linebacker killed Thursday

By Kyeland Jackson —

Former U of L linebacker Abraham “Abe” Brown died Thursday, found shot to death in a car in Shively.

First reported by the Courier-Journal, Brown was one of four homicides victims on April 13.

Brown came to Louisville from Sarasota, Florida and played for the Cards from 2003-2006. He started in the 2007 Orange Bowl.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell could not be reached at the time of This post.

This story will be updated.