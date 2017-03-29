SGA plans to give Final Four funds back to students

By Shelby Brown–

SGA plans to allocate their $20,000 budget overage to student support services. The overage came from the loss of U of L’s basketball teams to make it to the NCAA Final Four.

Originally, $10,000 was set aside in the SGA budget for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams for student travel. Traditionally students have traveled to support U of L in the Final Four. This year, the women’s basketball team would have played in Dallas, the men in Phoenix.

During the Student Senate meeting, SGA President Aaron Vance said the funds would focus on student support services like the counseling center.

“We know that they (students) want to see more counselors,” Vance said. “And if we’re on the cusp and if this is what’s holding us back, the budget situation, we (SGA) want to be able to help.”

Vance indicated funds will be allocated to Ekstrom library as well.

“We’ll help the best we can,” Vance said. “Tough times call for tough measures. If everyone else is chipping in we need to be doing that as well, in a way that will really help students out.”

Vance also spoke on the student’s concerns about the student athletic fee. He called the fee an “ongoing issue.”

“Students notice when their bills are a little higher,” Vance said. “This one more so because students don’t understand where it goes. We all know that it’s just a blank check to athletics.”

U of L’s SGA hopes for a phasing out of the fee. This has been seen on the University of Kentucky’s campus.

“It can be done,” Vance said. “I don’t think this is a Herculean task by any means.”

Currently SGA is investigating whether removing the fee would increase student ticket prices.

“Every fee, under state law is supposed to have a direct purpose,” Vance said.” The original purpose of it (fee) was to stabilize the athletic budget. I would say $100 million in revenue generation is pretty stable.”