Interim law school dean’s candidacy removed for full time position

After serving as Interim Dean in law instruction for five years, Professor Susan Duncan informed faculty March 8 that she will not be considered for the full time position.

“Serving as dean of this law school has been the honor of a lifetime,” Duncan said. “I cannot thank you enough for being my colleagues and friends, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done together.”

Acting Provost Dale Billingsley informed Duncan of the decision March 9. The Courier Journal reported that Billingsley cited no reasons for the removal of her candidacy.

“Her hard work and dedication have laid an excellent foundation for the school’s future,” Billingsley said.

Louisville Insider reported Billingsley saying rumors of Brandeis School closing were false. However, the budgetary shortfalls are still of concern.

“The university and law school are facing tough budgetary times,” Duncan said.

The law school has seen low bar passing exam rates, declining enrollment and imbalanced spending

U of L’s budget currently faces a $48 million dollar gap that must be closed by next year. The gap was blamed on excessive spending by the university and the foundation. Cuts are expected in all colleges and departments. In recent faculty assembly meetings, Billingsley has encouraged faculty to brainstorm ways to create revenue.

A letter emailed to Brandeis students offered some comfort.

“We have faced numerous budget constraints in the past. As always, when choices must be made, our practice is to prioritize the needs of our students,” a letter, signed by the faculty of the Law School, said.

Billingsley says the search for a permanent dean continues and they hope to make a decision soon.

“Many outstanding applicants expressed interest in the dean’s position at U of L’s Brandeis School of Law,” Billingsley said.

The remaining candidates include:

Geoffrey Rapp: professor of law and values, associate dean for academic affairs at University of Toledo College of Law

Colin Crawford: professor of environmental law at Tulane University Law School

Wesley Oliver: professor of law and associate dean for faculty research and scholarship at the Duquesne University School of Law.

Duncan is considering a position as dean of the University of Mississippi School of Law.

“It’s hard to know that I won’t be with you next year, but I will always be a Cardinal at heart,” Duncan said. “I know you will continue to make me proud.”



