Baseball takes series against the Wolfpack

The baseball team finished their weekend three game series with NC State by winning 8-1. The Cards won two out of the three games against the Wolfpack.

The first game of the series was the sole loss for the team in Raleigh, losing 3-1. The Cards only mustered seven hits on offense with the only run for the team coming in the sixth inning on an RBI double for shortstop Devin Hairston.

NC State did most of their damage in the first inning where they scored two of their three runs.

Starting pitcher Brendan McKay was accredited with the loss, his first of the season. McKay went seven innings giving up six hits and three runs. He also was able to register 14 strikeouts throughout the seven innings.

The one run scored was the lowest scoring output for the team this season.

In the second game of the three game series, the team was able to hold off the Wolfpack in extra innings by the score of 7-6.

The scoring on both sides came with a fast start, NC State scored their first two runs in the first two innings. The Cards would respond in the next inning scoring four runs in the third.

Catcher Colby Fitch scored two on a single. In the next at bat, second basemen Devin Mann homered to left field for two RBI’s.

The following inning NC State responded with a run of their own to make the score 4-3.

The offense cooled off until the seventh when Fitch was able to produce again with a solo home-run to add some distance to the lead at 5-3.

Shortstop Devin Hairston tacked onto the lead in the eighth with a sac fly to score one making the score 6-3 going into the final inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, NC State’s Joe Dunand was able to the tie the game up at 6-6 with a three run home-run.

The game would subsequently end in the 10th inning after State was unable to match the final run scored by Devin Hairston, which was an RBI single.

Pitcher Lincoln Henzman, who pitched the final three innings for the Cards, earned the win which was his first of the season. The team used four separate pitchers throughout the game and were only able to produce seven strike-outs while giving up 11 hits collectively.

Hairston’s two RBI’s in the game added to his season total of 25. He currently leads the team in that category.

The final game of the weekend featured the Cards winning handily 8-1.

The team scored six of their eight runs in the second, third and fourth innings.

The scoring was ignited by third baseman Drew Ellis, who hit a solo home-run in the second inning.

In the next inning, second baseman Devin Mann continued his hot batting on the weekend and hit a solo homer to left. The scoring in the inning was not finished yet, as first baseman Brendan McKay singled to right to score two runs. The next at bat, Ellis was able to score McKay from first for his second RBI on the day.

In the top of fourth, U of L was able to tack on two more runs as catcher Zeke Pinkham and DH Colby Fitch each added a run on a sac fly and a double, respectively. This would push the Cardinal lead to 6-0.

The Cards would add their last two runs in the eighth as Mann singled to left field to score one. Center-Fielder Logan Taylor was able to run in the final run of the game on an error from NC State.

State would score their only run in the game in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI double.

Starting Pitcher Nick Bennett was awarded the win on the day, pitching five innings and registering four strike-outs. This is Bennett’s third win on the season.

The Cards offensive exploded on the final day of the weekend going for 14 hits.

The team is back in action and back in Jim Patterson Stadium on March 28 as they take on Western Kentucky at 6 pm.