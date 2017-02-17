- Women’s swimming takes third at ACC Championships
Women’s swimming takes third at ACC Championships
By Matt Bradshaw–
The Cardinals won two golds and a silver medal on the final day of racing, finishing third at the 2017 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center at Georgia Tech.
North Carolina State won the competition with a total of 1,183.5 points and Virginia finished with 1,100.5. Louisville’s 1,027 points placed them just ahead of North Carolina’s 980. Virginia Tech rounded out the top five, scoring 739 points.
In the first event, Emily Moser posted a 16:39.64 for a 13th place in the 1650 for the Cardinals. She and the rest of the field were beat by Olympian Leah Smith of Virginia who won by 30 seconds.
Louisville’s Andrea Acquista scored 219.95 in the finals of the platform. The event was won by Molly Carlson of Florida State who posted a score of 284.05.
In the 200-back, Louisville’s Alina Kendzior was seventh in the A-final with a time of 1:54.71. In the B-final, Sofie Underdahl was third with a time of 1:55.27.
In the 100-free, Mallory Comerford won gold, going sub-47 seconds for the first time in her career with a time of 46.75. Her time is a new ACC conference and ACC meet record. Casey Fanz was one of just two freshmen in the A-final with a sixth place 48.43, an invited time from 2016. Lainey Visscher was seventh in the B-final with a 49.01 and Nastya Govejsek was sixth in the C-Final.
In the 200-breast, Andrea Cottrell won gold with a time of 2:06.90 for an NCAA A-cut. Rachael Bradford Feldman was sixth in the same heat with a 2:13.09, just out-touching teammate Lauren James 2:13.41. In the B-final, Silvia Guerra was third in 2:12.40.
Freshman Grace Oglesby finished fourth in the 200-fly with a time of 1:55.31. Cardinal senior Abigail Houck was seventh with a time of 1:56.25. In the C-final, Sophie Cattermole was third, clocking a 1:58.98. Hannah Magnuson was eighth, touching in 2:01.60.
In the 400-free relay, Lainey Visscher (48.41), Comerford (46.68), Nastja Govejsek (49.31) and Fanz (47.72) win silver with a time of 3:12.12. It took the fastest time in the country to beat the Cardinals and NC State did just that with a blazing 3:10.31 for gold.