Men’s basketball struggle shooting in loss to Tar Heels

By Jordan Shim–

The No. 7 ranked Louisville men’s basketball team (22-6, 10-5) were defeated by No. 8 North Carolina (24-5, 12-3) 74-63 at Chapel Hill.

Louisville are yet to defeat (0-5) a top-25 ACC opponent this season. The loss puts the Cards in a four-way tie for second place in the conference with Duke, Florida State, and Notre Dame.

Sophomore Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points in the loss. Four UNC starters scored double-digit points with Justin Jackson leading the way with 21. The Tar Heel’s dominated the Cards on the glass finishing with a 46-33 rebound advantage.

The game started with overexcitement from both teams. UNC ran an up-tempo offense but failed to execute. Louisville’s defense stifled the Tar Heels to 2-of-15 shooting and four turnovers. Louisville attacked the paint to take a 12-7 lead.

UNC settled down once coach Roy Williams substituted the entire five on the court. Justin Jackson hit back-to-back threes to give UNC the lead.

Both offenses quickly picked up but went about scoring differently. UNC hit four threes in the first half, while Louisville relentlessly attacked inside, scoring 26 of their 30 points in the paint. However, Louisville trailed 30-33 at halftime. Deng Adel paced the Cards with eight points.

Mitchell, who scored only four points in the first half, found his stroke in the second. He knocked down two threes to tie the game at 40 with 15:27 remaining.

UNC adapted to mirrored Louisville’s strategy of attacking the inside. It fueled an 13-3 run to create breathing room. From then on, UNC continued attacking for high-percentage shots. On defense they used their length to full effect, crowding the lane and forcing Louisville to settle for contested pull-up jumpers.

UNC pulled away midway through the second half as the lead grew to as much as 17. Free throws served as the major difference. UNC shot 20-of-27 from the line, while Louisville went 4-for-13.

Louisville hosts Syracuse in their next game on Sunday, Feb. 26. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.