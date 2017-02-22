Hannah Koloski saves women’s lacrosse from upset scare against Vanderbilt

By Dalton Ray–

In a game of momentum swings, women’s lacrosse downs visiting Vanderbilt on a last second goal from senior Hannah Koloski. Finishing with six goals, Koloski credits the game-winning goal to her coaches.

“Coach Bronson asked me if I wanted to take the 1-v-1 at the end of the set and I told her yes. I just did what I was told and ended up scoring,” Koloski said.

Junior Jillian Balog added a hat trick to help the Cards to the victory. Coach Kellie Young said the Cardinals continue to surf well.

“We rode the emotions of the game very well. We didn’t execute in the first 20 minutes of the game but halftime was our coming to Jesus moment. We came out of the half on fire,” Young said. “I’m super proud of our girls. A win is a win.”

The Cards couldn’t crack Vandy’s Callahan Kent in the first 20 minutes as she recorded four saves. Riding the strong play of their goalkeeper, Vanderbilt opened with a 4-1 lead.

Looking for a sign of life, Koloski scored two goal in 18 seconds. Sophomore Meghan Siverson capped the 3-0 run with her 17th goal of the year. Erasing their three-goal deficit in four minutes, Louisville regained momentum.

Vanderbilt took the lead into the half after Jill Doherty’s second goal of the game.

Continuing with the hot hand, Koloski scored two goals in the first three minutes to give U of L their first lead at 6-5.

Balog’s second goal of the match was followed up by Koloski’s fifth. On the wrong end of a 4-0 run, Vanderbilt turned to Kayla Peterson while trailing 9-5.

Peterson’s second and third goals brought the Commodores within two midway through the second half. Julie Blaze’s second goal gave Vandy a 3-0 run of their own, bringing the score to 9-8.

Balog’s third goal of the match extended Louisville’s lead to 10-8.

The game’s seven-minute scoring drought was ended when Peterson cut the U of L lead to one with five minutes to play.

Blaze went low and knotted the game at 10 with 2:27 to play.

While Vandy was attacking, the Cardinals regained possession a on huge takeaway from Siverson with under 90 seconds to play.

After a timeout, U of L held the ball for the last shot. With under 10 seconds to play, Koloski charged the net and ripped a shot that just got by Kent.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal