Foundation to nominate new directors

By on February 6, 2017
The Louisville Cardinal News

By Kyeland Jackson —

The University of Louisville Foundation’s nominating committee is scheduled to nominate new at-large directors to ULF’s board tomorrow.

The committee meets Feb. 7 at noon. Nominations, if approved, require foundation board approval before they’re officially accepted.

Foundation chair Diane Medley announced four directors’ resignations last week.  A foundation press release announced the meeting early Feb. 6.

