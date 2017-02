Foundation to nominate new directors

By Kyeland Jackson on February 6, 2017

The University of Louisville Foundation’s nominating committee is scheduled to nominate new at-large directors to ULF’s board tomorrow.

The committee meets Feb. 7 at noon. Nominations, if approved, require foundation board approval before they’re officially accepted.

Foundation chair Diane Medley announced four directors’ resignations last week. A foundation press release announced the meeting early Feb. 6.