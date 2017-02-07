Home   >   News   >   Brief: White supremacist stickers spotted on campus

By on February 7, 2017
The Louisville Cardinal News

By Shelby Brown–

Stickers promoting white supremacist group the Traditionalist Workers’ Party began appearing around campus on Feb. 6, including one outside the Cultural Center.

Students found additional stickers between the Stevenson and Humanities buildings and in the Floyd Garage elevator. It is unknown where the stickers came from.

The Traditionalist Workers’ Party is a white nationalist group that promotes white separatism and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

This story is developing.

