Attempted home robbery at Clubhouse apartments

By on February 6, 2017
By Kyeland Jackson —

A domestic dispute turned into an attempted robbery with a weapon at the Clubhouse Apartments Monday afternoon.

Rave alert system sent a notification of the incident at 4:30. University spokesperson John Karman said the domestic dispute involved a non-student female and male and began at 3 p.m. Unlawful imprisonment was reportedly involved in the off-campus complex’s incident.

The suspected male fled the scene after, leading the female to call Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD then informed university police, who are  interviewing the alleged victim.

No arrests have been made.

