- Attempted home robbery at Clubhouse apartments
- Foundation to nominate new directors
- TLC poll: 70 percent worry for U of L’s accreditation
- Acting provost forecasts re-accreditation efforts will strengthen U of L
- ‘La La Land’ captivates audiences in theaters
- SACS: U of L possibly violating three more accrediting standards
- U of L interim president: university on “right path” towards re-accreditation
- ‘Series of Unfortunate Events’ shines through melancholy
- Student cut, hospitalized by attempted robbery
- Updated: U of L states support for students, faculty and staff affected by travel ban
Attempted home robbery at Clubhouse apartments
By Kyeland Jackson —
A domestic dispute turned into an attempted robbery with a weapon at the Clubhouse Apartments Monday afternoon.
Rave alert system sent a notification of the incident at 4:30. University spokesperson John Karman said the domestic dispute involved a non-student female and male and began at 3 p.m. Unlawful imprisonment was reportedly involved in the off-campus complex’s incident.
The suspected male fled the scene after, leading the female to call Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD then informed university police, who are interviewing the alleged victim.
No arrests have been made.