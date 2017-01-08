U of L sororities gear up for spring recruitment

By Brooke Moody–

With the start of classes on Monday, campus organizations are gearing up for events and looking for new students to get involved. Greek organizations are no exception as some sororities begin spring recruitment as early as this week.

Some of the sororities participating in spring recruitment include Kappa Alpha Theta, Pi Beta Phi, Alpha Omicron Pi and Zeta Tau Alpha.

Kappa Alpha Theta

Tuesday, Jan. 10 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Philanthropy showcase and mini pancake party

Wednesday, Jan. 11 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sisterhood night, including games, popcorn and hot chocolate bar



Attire is casual and events will be held in the SAC Mulit-Purpose Room on both nights.

Pi Beta Phi

Tuesday, Jan. 17 7:30 p.m. Ceramics Casual attire

Wednesday, Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. Game night Casual attire

Thursday, Jan. 19 7:30 p.m. Tea night Dressy attire



All three nights of recruitment take place in the Pi Phi suite in Community Park.

Alpha Omicron Pi

Tuesday, Jan. 17 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Waffle and hot chocolate bar Casual attire Alpha Omicron Pi suite

Wednesday, Jan. 18 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Rock climbing Athletic attire Climb Nulu

Thursday, Jan. 19 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Preference night, with desserts provided Attire: Black dresses Alpha Omicron Pi suite



Zeta Tau Alpha

Tuesday, Jan. 17 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. House of Boom Athletic attire

Wednesday, Jan. 18 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Hot chocolate, donuts and crafts will be provided SAC Multi-Purpose Room Casual attire



Attendees can expect the spring recruitment events to be an opportunity to get to know the values of each sorority and the chapter members, without the pressure that often comes with fall recruitment. Recruitment in the spring is known for being less formal and activities are more casual.

“We find it much easier to get to know girls through spring since it’s not as formal as fall, we can have casual, go with the flow conversation,” Emily Hugenberg, Alpha Omicron Pi, said.

“Spring recruitment gives an opportunity to meet more members of the chapter. And the potential new member is able to have more one-on-one conversations with chapter members,” Carla Snyder, the current recruitment chair for Zeta Tau Alpha, said.

In addition, some people are unable to commit to a sorority during fall recruitment but become interested in a sorority by being involved on campus throughout the semester and meeting sorority members.

“Typically people going through spring recruitment have an idea of what they want in a sorority so it is easier for them to make their decision,” Snyder said.

Not all sororities participate in spring recruitment, and the list of sorority recruitment events above is not extensive as some sororities wait for the Panhellenic Total to be finalized on Jan. 13, which will determine if the chapter can take new members.

Sororities will continue to announce whether or not they will host recruitment events using social media and other outlets. Kappa Delta, for example, will update Twitter and Instagram once they determine if they will be participating in spring recruitment, those interested can follow them @kappadeltauofl.