What to do when spending spring break in Louisville

By Silvana Hill–

Spring break will be here in two months. An out of town trip can ease some school stress, but what if you’re spending the break in Louisville? Whether you’ll be vegging out the whole week, squeezing a few fun events into a busy work schedule or looking to plan an outing in the city with friends before classes resume, Louisville has plenty to offer.

Open Mic at the Kentucky Center

The Kentucky Center is hosting its quarterly open mic event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mar. 12. This free event is open to all ages. Bring your own work to share or listen to writers and other creatives perform.

The Kentucky Center – 501 W. Main St.

Humana Festival at Actor’s Theater

The 41st Humana Festival of New American Plays runs from Mar. 1 to Apr. 9, making the week of spring break an ideal time to indulge in some drama. With a wide variety of material, there’s sure to be something for everyone. The Actor’s Theater website has a full calendar of plays being shown. Tickets and packages for this well-loved Louisville cultural centerpiece are on sale now.

Actor’s Theater – 316 W. Main St.

Rodes City Run 10K

Sometimes undertaking a feat of athleticism can be just as refreshing as a week spent on the couch. If that sounds like you, register for the historic Rodes City Run 10K. Scheduled for March 18, the victor gets a cash prize and bragging rights.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Louisville’s Irish-American community’s most famous event is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This year’s theme is “One United Ireland” and will offer events like “The Blessing of the Beer and A Tapping of the Keg.” Fill out a parade application on the Ancient Order of the Hiberians website beforehand and head to the Highlands on March 11 at 3 p.m. for the festivities.

LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival

While not exactly in Louisville, the serious foodie or sugar fanatic shouldn’t pass on the opportunity to sample some of the finest maple syrup in the area. On March 11 and 12, the LM Sugarbush family farm in Salem, Indiana is hosting the LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival. The festival also offers live music, barbecue, family-friendly games and farm tours in a breathtaking location.

Leane and Michael’s Sugarbush – 321 N. Garrison Hollow Rd., Salem, IN

Experience Hendrix at the Louisville Palace

While on the pricier side with tickets running from $37-97, Experience Hendrix is one event that even the casual music enthusiast can’t miss. Boasting talent like Buddy Guy, Billy Cox and Zakk Wylde, this event is part of a nationwide tour and worth the money. The event arrives in Louisville on March 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase.

The Louisville Palace – 625 S. Fourth St.