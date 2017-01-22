SGA Senate holds first meeting of spring semester

By Shelby Brown–

The Student Senate convened Tuesday Jan. 17 in the Brandeis Law building to discuss upcoming events, the state of accreditation and the recent appointment of the board of trustees.

SGA president Aaron Vance is hoping to organize a rally to take place in the rotunda in Frankfort this February. The event would be in response to the recent passage of SB12, higher education funding and affordability.

“I enjoyed working with the old board,” Vance said in regards to the recent nomination of trustees, “I hope we can work together and start taking the appropriate steps to getting off of probation.”

Executive Vice President Amanda Nitzken spoke about events coming up on campus, in particular, Unity Week.

Monday Jan. 23rd is the March on Grawemeyer at 11 a.m., the mission is the signify the student body standing in solidarity. Monday evening at 6 p.m., RSO will host a Fishbowl to discuss unity.

Tuesday, Jan. 24th is the RSO potluck at 6 p.m. Food will be provided.

Wednesday Jan. 25th launches the #IBelongUofL Campaign. The event will be held in the SAC Multipurpose room. It will be hosted by U of L Greek life.

To wrap up the week, the socially poignant film Crash, will be shown in Chao Auditorium in Ekstrom at 7 p.m. Snacks will be provided.

Students can contact Nitzken or the U of L website for further details.

The SGA is making strides to reach out to minority students in regards to voting issues during student body elections.

Academic Vice President Meredith Cooksey made the grand announcement that the campus Starbucks has opened in the library. Twisted Taco and Panda Express are set to open in the next two weeks. She also reported that course evaluations are on the rise from 24% completion to 74%. These statistics exclude students who opt out from taking the surveys at the end of the semester.

Services Vice President Lauren Greenwell is in the process of updating parking and housing information. She will also be seeing to the concerns of students that several of the emergency blue lights being out on campus.

During the reports of board and standing committees, Nitzken said a comprehensive list of resources for struggling students or non-traditional students is being compiled. This list would help students who had been sexually assaulted or racially discriminated against for example.

The Student Activities Board reminded everyone that the International Fashion Show will be held this Friday Jan. 27th at 7 p.m. Tickets are available in SAC W310. $5 with a valid student ID, $10 general admission and $15 at the door.

ELSB’s report recapped their Winter interest fair which drew over 300 students. They have a few more events planned throughout the semester.