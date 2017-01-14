Pair of men’s soccer players selected in MLS SuperDraft

By Jordan Shim–

The Chicago Fire selected a pair of men’s soccer players in the MLS SuperDraft. The Fire selected midfielder Daniel Johnson in the first round with the 11th overall pick. Stefan Cleveland followed Johnson, as Chicago chose the goalkeeper in the second round at 26th overall.

Johnson’s selection in the MLS SuperDraft was the fourth highest in the school’s history behind No. 1 overall pick, Andrew Farrell in 2013, No. 7 Nick DeLeon in 2012 and No. 9 Austin Berry, in 2012. Berry was also selected by Chicago.

“We are so excited for DJ and Stefan as they continue to pursue their dream of playing professional soccer,” coach Ken Lolla said. “We’re pleased to have played a part in their growth and development. It’s awesome they will have the chance to continue to play together in Chicago, and I’m sure it will help their transition to have the support of each other.”

Lolla has played an integral role in the development of the players. 16 players from the university have been selected in the MLS SuperDraft. Under Lolla’s tutelage, seven were selected in the first round, with 13 total since 2012.

Johnson received All-ACC honors his last two seasons at Louisville. He was selected to the All-ACC Second Team his junior year, and a Third Team member his senior year. Johnson accumulated 41 starts as a Cardinal, scoring seven goals and assisting five.

Cleveland adapted quickly to Lolla’s system in his sole year at Louisville after transferring from Dartmouth. He played every minute of the team’s 22 matches, and his ten shutouts were the most by a Louisville goalkeeper since 2011.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal