Kentucky House approves bill abolishing U of L’s Board of Trustees

By Kyeland Jackson —

Kentucky House approves Senate Bill 12 with a 57 to 35 vote. The bill now goes to Governor Matt Bevin’s desk, who is expected to sign it into law.

The bill mirrors executive orders by Bevin, erasing U of L’s current board of trustees in favor of a smaller board elected by the governor. The Kentucky Senate must approve Bevin’s appointments, which could fill the minority and political representation vacancies on the present board. At risk is the University of Louisville’s accreditation, controlled by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. SACSCOC is the university’s accrediting body who placed the university on probation this year for “undue political influence” and other possible infractions. Probation is a serious issue, described in SACSCOC policy as often the last step before an institution is removed from SACSCOC membership and loses its accreditation. Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) downplayed accreditation worries.

“This does not rise to the level of an accreditation problem, it’s not even close,” Stivers said during the Jan. 6 senate meeting.

Council on Postsecondary Education President Robert King weighed in, approving SB 12’s passage and attesting the legislature’s right to create boards for public institutions.

“Based on our review, we find no provision of Senate Bill 12 that is in obvious violation of the cited requirements and standards,” King said in a statement, referencing SACS accreditation standards.

“That said, we care deeply about the viability of the University of Louisville, an institution that plays an invaluable role in educating the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

King admitted CPE’s review cannot attest to SACS perspective. Kentucky state senators called SACS actions “vague,” pushing for SB 12’s passage to illicit a response from the accrediting body. SACS president Belle Wheelen previously told Insider Louisville fair process should remove board members.

“Once the institution can demonstrate that legislation, actions of the Governor, and the institution’s policies are in sync and that there is a fair process for dismissing board members, and that the reasons on which that dismissal occurs are identified, the institution would be back in compliance with SACSCOC Principles,” Wheelen’s statement said.

Loss of accreditation would mean U of L cannot play in the NCAA, receive no federal financial aid for students, credits from U of L would not transfer and awarded degrees would not be considered valid. American Association of University Professors U of L President Avery Kolers called accreditation the university’s oxygen, labeling SB12 as an attack strangling U of L. University students expressed frustration and confusion at the bill.

“This bill is his (Gov. Bevin’s) attempt to cover up the first mistake he made, and it makes me sick because he is only making this whole thing worse,” Sophomore Melanie Mullins said. He is still trying to get rid of 21 employees without cause. Making it a law won’t change the accreditation agencies rules and could lead to us becoming unaccredited. If that happens we are all screwed.”

“In terms of losing that, I just think the reputation of the school is getting hit for something that we have no control over. It’s kind of not really fair to the students,” Third year law student Jack Seiffert said.

“It’s definitely very scary knowing that your degree could mean nothing,” Sophomore Johnny Mcnicol said. “Not only the students that live here, but the people that work here too. People could lose jobs if accreditation goes downhill then you’re not a university anymore.”

“I am surprised to see that they are not taking their time as they have in the past,” Senior Brittany Chouhan said. “I understand it is a republican led house, senate, and executive power, but the point that political parties are using their power instead of considering the potential outcomes before making sharp resolutions, revisions, and passing bills without chamber members fully taking the time to read them makes me as a Kentuckian and a U of L student very anxious.”

Asked what they would do if accreditation is revoked, Mcnicol, a pre-business student, and Mullins, a pre-medical student, agree to abandon ship.

“Transfer. Transfer immediately. Get out of dodge, pretty much as quickly as possible,” Mcnicol said.

“I would have to switch universities. Why stay somewhere and pay to go there if it’s going to be useless,” Mullins said. “Not because I’d want to leave but I wouldn’t have much of a choice.”