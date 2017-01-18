Familiar Faces: U of L’s “new” Board of Trustees

By: Shelby Brown

Governor Matt Bevin abolished U of L’s board of trustees with the passage of Senate Bill 12 less than a week ago. Yesterday, however, ten names were sent to the Senate for confirmation to hopefully reinstate the board of trustees.

Eight of the ten trustee members are returning from the previous board. Controversial Republican member, Doug Cobb, chose not to return to the board and Brian Cromer was appointed in his place. James Rogers is also a newcomer.

John Schnatter—Republican

Schnatter is the founder of Papa John’s. Forbes named him the wealthiest man in Louisville in 2016. Schnatter opened his first restaurant only two years after graduating from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Arts in economics. Schnatter is married with three children.

David Grissom—Democrat

A graduate of U of L’s law school, Grissom has served on the board of trustees for Centre College as well. Currently he serves as chairman for Mayfair Capital, a private investment firm. Previously, he has served as director to several corporations such as Humana Inc., Providian Financial, PNC Financial, LG&E, YUM Brands and others. Grissom also served as chairman to the Kentucky Council on Higher Education, the Louisville Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Center for the Arts.

Sandra Frazier—Independent

Frazier is the founder, CEO, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Member of Tandem Public Relations. She has done work with names like Louisville Slugger, Fifth Third and Reebok. Frazier holds a masters in science in mass communication and public relations from Boston University’s College of Communication. She also has a Bachelor’s of Arts from Hollins College. She’s no stranger to serving as a trustee, as she currently participates with Hollins, The Louisville Zoo, the Kentucky Center for Endowment and several others.

Nitin Sahney—Democrat

Sahney is former president and CEO of Omnicare, Inc. He currently presides as operating advisor for Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. He is the founder of RxCrossroads, a healthcare startup that he built up until he sold it to Omnicare in 2005. Sahney was Cardinal Health’s youngest general manager when he worked with them. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Punjab University and a Masters of Business Administration from Clarion University.

Bonita Black—Republican

Black is an attorney with Steptoe & Johnson in Louisville, she serves as a managing member. Her practice focuses on general corporate law. She also has experience with government compliance issues. Black holds license to practice law in Kentucky, New Jersey and New York. Before working with Steptoe & Johnson, she put her talents to work with Frost Brown Todd law firm. Black holds membership with the Kentucky Bar Association and the Louisville Bar Association.

James M. Rogers—Democrat

Rogers, from Prospect, is new to the board of trustees this year. He is a retired chief operating and executive vice president to Hillard Lyons, a multi-state wealth management firm.

Ulysses Bridgeman Jr.—Democrat

A U of L alum, Bridgeman received his Bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1975. He also played for the basketball team and was All-American. He played for a decade in the NBA as well. Bridgeman has served as a Player Representative, a liaison between management and players. He was also involved in starting programs like Career Alternatives, Fitness and Wellness, and Financial Planning.

Bridgeman owns and presides over Manna, Inc. and ERJ Inc. Those companies oversee 163 Wendy’s in five states and 24 Chili’s in four states, employing 7,500 people. He also serves on the board of directors for Fifth Third Bank, the Library, Governors Scholar Program, and several other programs.

Ronald Wright—Independent

Originally from Michigan, Wright is a U of L Medical School grad. He is an OB/GYN. He deals with a wide range of women’s health issues, including counseling and other medical services. Wright currently practices in Jeffersonville at WomanCare.

Brian M. Cromer—Republican

Newly appointed board member Cromer works with Stites & Harbison in Louisville. He provides advice to clients in regard to business and corporate matters. Cromer has worked in industries such as banking, insurance and health care. He holds memberships with the American Bar Association, the Kentucky Bar Association and others. Cromer graduated from University of Kentucky’s Law School with high distinction and he holds a Bachelor’s of Arts in business administration from Bellarmine University.

Diane Medley—Democrat

Medley is a returning member of the board of trustees. She is the co-founder and managing partner of Mountjoy Chilton Medley Law Firm. She has been in public accounting for over 30 years. Medley graduated U of L with Bachelors of Science, high honors and she was Valedictorian in the School of Business and Outstanding Senior in Accounting. She was named Today’s Woman Magazine’s “Most Admired Woman” in 2016 and received Business First’s Enterprising Woman of Achievement Award for 2014.