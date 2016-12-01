- How to survive campus when snow storms hit
- Lamar Jackson wins ACC Player of the Year
- SGA approves budget, new election rules
- Men’s soccer defeats Notre Dame 3-1, advances to NCAA quarterfinals
- How private is our privacy?
- Local activities to celebrate the holiday season
- Dangerous Crossing: Pedestrians ignore walk signs at U of L
- Counseling center still overwhelmed by students
- The Weeknd’s “Starboy” faintly shines
- Is the 2016 football season as special as fans made it to be?
Women’s basketball comeback falls short against Maryland
By Dalton Ray–
In the second consecutive game against a ranked opponent, seventh-ranked women’s basketball lost to fifth-ranked Maryland 78-72. Louisville shot 4-of-23 from three and were out-rebounded by 14. After trailing by 10 in the third quarter, U of L shortly took the lead during the fourth.
Louisville’s big three of Myisha Hines-Allen, Mariya Moore and Asia Durr combined for 49 points and 17 rebounds. Brihanna Jackson pitched in nine on 4-of-16 shooting. Louisville only received six points from their bench.
In the first five minutes, both teams played scrappy defense. At the first media timeout, the Cardinals led 11-9. Seven of U of L’s 11 points were second-chance points as the Cardinals were making the Terps pay for not securing rebounds.
Jackson stole a pass and hit Moore in stride up court for the fast break score. The next possession, Durr knocked down a 3-pointer, forcing a Maryland timeout. A 7-0 stretch for U of L, they led 18-7. From the 5:46 mark to 2:21, Louisville ripped off a 12-4 run.
Back-to-back fouls on Brionna Jones allowed the Terps to get points on the board without the clock running. Maryland ended the final two minutes on a 9-4 run, cutting into the U of L lead before the first break. After one quarter, Louisville led 24-20.
Durr and Moore carried the Cardinals early as they accounted for 18 of the team’s 24 points.
Maryland quickly responded to trailing, as they tied the game at the 7:42 mark. The Terps took advantage of being sent the free throw line. Maryland made 6 of their first 8 free throws, while U of L hit 1-of-1. Maryland took the lead on their next possession, 28-26.
Jones’ lay-in gave Maryland a 30-26 lead with 6:29 in the second quarter. Coach Jeff Walz used his first timeout as the Terps were on a 10-2 run during the first four minutes of the second quarter.
The Terps sat back in a 2-3 zone, forcing the Cardinals’ offense to slow down. After owning an early lead in rebounding, Louisville trailed in that department 18-12.
Maryland pushed their lead to 40-32 as they made 7-of-9 field goals, compared to Louisville’s 2-of-10. The visitors quieted the crowd time and time again as they made contested shots, knocked down shots and rebounded well.
After Durr’s mid-ranged jumper, Jackson knocked the ball away and earned the foul going for the ball. Hitting the deck multiple times for loose balls and battling for rebounds, Jackson’s fiery play kept Louisville’s fans in the game.
At halftime, the Terps held a 42-38 lead. The Cardinals shot 43.6 percent from the field while Maryland hit 55.6 percent of theirs. Louisville had no answers for Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, as the two went 11-of-13 from the field for 30 points and hit 7-of-8 from the free throw line. A big difference in the first 20 minutes came at the free throw line, as UM made 10-of-14 while U of L made 2-of-5.
The lone Cardinal at the break that hit the double-digit points, Durr pitched in 17 points. The second highest scoring Cardinal was Moore with seven. Myisha Hines-Allen only made one of her three shots as she flew under the radar during the first half.
Three minutes into the third quarter and Hines-Allen’s post-score brought U of L within one point. A defensive lapse allowed a wide-open Terp to knock down the corner three. Walz called a timeout and Louisville trailed 49-43 with 6:19 in the third quarter.
Louisville went 1-for-6 to start the third as Maryland pushed their lead to 10. Louisville simply couldn’t hit open shots and were being out-rebounded. At the 3:44 mark, Louisville trailed 55-45 and only received four points from their bench.
Moore hit a huge 3-pointer to bring the Cardinals back within five with 45 seconds left. Air continued to get taken out of the KFC Yum! Center as U of L kept getting called for fouls. Every time Louisville began to create momentum, U of L would put the Terps on the line.
With time running out in the third quarter, Durr fouled Maryland’s Kristen Confroy while shooting a three. Making all three free throws, the Terps entered the final quarter with a 62-53 lead.
Durr started the fourth with a 3-pointer but missed her next three attempts from deep. Maryland struggled from the field early in the fourth, allowing the Cards to claw their way back into the game.
Hines-Allen’s fade-away shot in the post cut the lead to one possession. Trailing 62-60 with 6:35 to play, the crowd began making a difference. Jackson found Hines-Allen after cutting to the basket, tying the game at 62.
The next time down, Jackson got the defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast, giving the Cards the 64-62 lead. UM’s made free throw gave them a 65-64 lead with 4:46 to play.
Durr exited the game with cramp but shortly returned. Hines-Allen received the ball on an in-bounds play, grabbed her own rebound and converted an and-1 with three Maryland defenders on her.
Jones continued to dominate at her score tied the game at 67. Durr’s blocked shot on the wing led to a Maryland layup, giving the Terps the lead. Fatigue began to play a huge roll as Louisville was slow getting back on defense.
Maryland iced the game at the free throw line, hitting six over the final two minutes.
Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal