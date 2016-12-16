- U of L’s acting president rumored to leave for Cincinnati
- Brief: Shooting sends two football players to the hospital
- Lamar Jackson wins the Heisman trophy
- Fall 2016 semester athletic awards
- Women’s basketball pulls out the overtime victory over rival Kentucky
- U of L’s chief financial officer resigns
- Lamar Jackson wins ACC Player of the Year
- SGA approves budget, new election rules
- Men’s soccer defeats Notre Dame 3-1, advances to NCAA quarterfinals
- How private is our privacy?
U of L’s acting president rumored to leave for Cincinnati
By Kyeland Jackson —
Acting President Neville Pinto may bid adieu to U of L, opting to be president at the University of Cincinnati.
A WCPO report projected Pinto’s nomination, stating the school board will vote Pinto in Saturday. University of Louisville spokesperson John Karman could not confirm or deny the reports.
Pinto’s departure would widen the void in leadership, as multiple board of trustees’ seats await approval and Chief Financial Officer Harlan Sands announced his resignation. Pinto took over as acting president for U of L after embattled former president James Ramsey resigned months ago.
Pinto previously said he would not remain as U of L’s president, instead opting for his previous position as professor and dean for the Speed School of Engineering once a permanent replacement was found.
This story will be updated.