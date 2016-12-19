How to get extra cash over break

By Tristin Schifferdecker–

As you start getting Facebook invitations to Ugly Christmas Sweater parties and group text messages for a Secret Santa gift exchange, you soon start to realize how much you will be spending this holiday season. Here are a few ways to keep your bank account in tact come January:

UPS is always desperate for seasonal employees due to the high demand of online shopping and shipments during the holiday season. Junior, Alexis Allen, only works at UPS during peak season.

“It’s not always busy, but when it is, its super busy. You can go from sitting around and not doing anything for a few hours, to suddenly being slammed for a couple hours,” Allen said.

But according to Allen, the pay is worth it all. “Even if you work third shift it is worth the money. Especially since seasonal employees get a $200 a week bonus,” Allen said.

If you are not looking at spending your winter break moving boxes and your closet is full of clothes you have not worn this past year, consider selling them to make some extra cash. Plato’s Closet and Clothes Mentor are just two places that pay for used clothes.

Whatever you do not sell, consider donating to families who are less fortunate this season. After all, it is the season of giving.

Another great way to make extra money is working in retail. Although it can be quite hectic in retail stores, they do hire many seasonal employees. These jobs typically last until early January. You can also expect opportunities for extra hours to earn money and discounts at your store. This way, you can afford to buy a hideous sweater with jingle bells attached.

Junior Ahna Matthews is employed at Clothes Mentor during the holiday season. Matthews sees many customers rushing to find last minute presents or outfits to wear to holiday events, causing the store to have more available hours.

“I am going to pick up as many shifts possible since there are extra hours available during Christmastime,” Matthews said.

An artistic approach to making more money this season is to create and sell items through Etsy. People pay a lot of money for unique, handmade items to give relatives during the holiday season. To ensure inexpensive crafting, try gathering your supplies from Michael’s or Hobby Lobby. Both stores have 50 percent off sales for all of December.

Pinterest has a multitude of examples on how to make quick and ea sy crafts like no-sew fleece blankets, do-it-yourself mugs and ornaments, and easy jewelry. What you do not sell, you could give as presents to your family members, because whose grandmother would not love a one-of-a-kind handmade blanket?

With gifts to purchase and spring semester tuition to pay, these ideas will save you from dreading to look at your bank account in a few weeks. By earning extra money over winter break, you could even have enough left over to pay for textbooks or a night out on New Year’s Eve.