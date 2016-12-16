Business school recruits new dean

By Kyeland Jackson —

U of L’s business school has a new dean: Todd Mooradian.

Associate dean for faculty and academic affairs, and business professor in Williamsburg, Virginia, Moore brings academic experience through a Ph.D, MBA and B.S. in business-related fields.

“I am excited to be joining the University of Louisville’s College of Business,” Mooradian said. “The more I learned about the College of Business, the university and the city, the more compelling I found this opportunity. Then I came to Louisville and met the people – the faculty and staff, the partners and board members, and especially the students – I was bowled over. This is a great place with a compelling mission, extraordinary people, and a very bright future. I am honored to be asked to take on this role at this time of great opportunity.”

Acting Provost Dale Billingsley welcomed Mooradian in a statement issued Friday.

“Dr. Mooradian is respected and admired as a teacher, has an extensive background in research and boasts an exemplary service record,” Billingsley said. “We welcome him to the University of Louisville family.”

Mooradian now awaits approval by the Board of Trustees before stepping into the role March 1. Mooradian fills the void left by Rohan Christie-David, who took a permanent dean position with the University of Colorado-Denver.

Photo courtesy / University of Louisville