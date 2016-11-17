Straight outta Unitas: student rap group starts music career

By Eiman Zuberi–

If you attended the Waka Flocka concert in October or the Lil Uzi Vert concert earlier this month, chances are you heard the opening band, The Homies. They had an energetic, upbeat music and fit right in with the theme fans were expecting with Waka and Uzi.

Who are The Homies exactly? Well, three of them could potentially be your classmates. They define themselves as a “chill group of guys.”

Chauncy (Ace Pro) Craighead, Dawoyne (2forwOyNE) Lawson, DaEndre (Shloob) Lawson (also Dawoyne’s twin), Marquis (Quiiso) Driver, and Ronnie (Ronnie Lucciano) O’bannon are the five members who make up the music group. All are Louisville natives, except Quiiso, who is originally from Chicago.

The quintet met in Unitas Hall when they were freshmen. Three of The Homies are now seniors. “It used to go down in Unitas,” Lawson joked.

They realized they shared a similar enthusiasm for making beats, which only recently turned into a pursuit for rapping and performing. Lawson was the last to join and ultimately completed the five-member band crowds see today.

“We have evolved from just making beats,” Craighead said. “We all have a passion for music.”

Their love of music coupled with their genuine friendship is why they have such a strong dynamic. “We are on each other’s level and we like each other,” O’bannon said.

Each member has a role within the band but everyone does a little bit of everything. From rapping to producing to creating lyrics, The Homies create everything in-house. Their music is influenced by big rappers, such as Travis Scott. But they don’t limit themselves to just rap. Their songs range from several genres.

“If I could describe our sound, it is a very evolving sound,” Craighead said. “It’s something you’re familiar with but something you can’t hold us to.” Their first song, according to Lawson was “trash.”

“You will never hear it,” he admitted, laughing.

They’re excited about growing big in the music scene. Not just for themselves, but for their city as well. “It points the magnifying glass on Louisville,” Craighead said. “There’s a lot of reasons to look at Louisville.”

All of The Homies’ performances have similar routines. They begin with O’bannon, the DJ, getting the crowd in the mood.

“People don’t really understand the role of the DJ,” O’bannon said. “Before they all come out, you [are] by yourself. You got to get 2500 people excited to see the rest of your, you know, homies. You gotta get them ready, energized. That’s not really an easy job.”

After O’bannon gets everyone dancing, the other members appear on stage one by one. “Sometimes I get butterflies, especially since I’m the last one and everyone is waiting to see me,” he said. “But the experience of performing is fun. It’s not nerve-wracking at all.”

The rest of the guys admitted that although they get a little nervous at first, the feeling quickly goes away when they start performing.

“I get really excited when the first song comes. I want to get out there,” Lawson said. “Being onstage is actually comfortable now. I look forward to it”

The Lil Uzi Vert concert in Louisville had a crowd of about 2500 people. They say they landed the role through their “professional manner.”

“Pretty much the way the music scene works here is, the more you keep at it, more opportunities open up for themselves,” Craighead, who has been in the industry the longest, said. “Not only do we do our music, but we do it in a creative way that stands out from other people. That correlated to getting doors open and people contacting us.”

Their ultimate goal is to be a household name. “Our music, people hear it and they wanna be a part of it,” Craighead said. “We have our aspirations set for. We just want to be relevant.”

They encourage anyone who hasn’t already to come see them perform. According to the group, it’s a party every show.

“I’m on stage with my friends,” Lawson said. “That makes it more valuable to me.”

“We want to seem like we are having fun on stage. The more energy, the more the crowd is into it,” Lawson said.

The Homies’ next performance is opening for Jack Harlow on Nov. 23.

“I just hope the fans and everyone who listens to music gets a chance to hear us so we get the right exposure we need,” O’bannon said.