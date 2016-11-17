By Brooke Moody–

As the end of the semester approaches, students can expected changes in the way they view their final grades.

In response to a low return rate of course evaluations, the university has implemented an initiative that will require students to either complete all of their evaluations or manually opt-out of them in order to view their end of semester grades. Students who do not take any action will have to wait until 48 hours after the last day of finals to view their grades.

The U of L Office of Institutional Research and Planning created the initiative, which was supported by SGA, to encourage more students to fill out their course evaluations, in addition to other U of L best practices for garnering responses.

These other practices include providing faculty and students with incentives and making the surveys mobile accessible. But after these incentives only culled at 53-55 percent response rate, administrators felt that more needed to be done.

“Increasing the number of students participating in the course evaluation process improves the culture of assessment for the university,” Bob Goldstein.

Student attitude regarding course evaluations reflected the low response rate.

“I usually don’t do them unless I have a problem with the professor,” U of L student Marissa Middleton said.

Now that the evaluations are required to view final grades, Middleton said she would be more inclined to do them.

As a part of changes, faculty have been asked to post final grades in PeopleSoft instead of Blackboard.

This change hasn’t set well for some students, particularly regarding practicality. “People who have an optional final will want to know if they need to take it or not,” junior Megan James said.

“I had one professor and she didn’t put grades in blackboard and I never knew what grades I had and it was nerve-wracking,” senior Krista Prak said. “If we don’t allow professors to put grades in blackboard then it will harm the student because they won’t be able to gauge their performance in the class and they’ll have to go to the professor to find out how they did.”

“It’s almost like a waiting game, and it’s a stressor when students already have enough to stress about,” Prak said.

Students who want to see their final grades as soon as they are available will have to take action on the evaluations. Course evaluations are available now to students until Dec. 19. Students can expect to be sent regular reminders about evaluations by the university until they have completed or opted-out of all evaluations.