U of L celebrates homecoming with annual parade

By Briana Williams–

Surrounding streets near campus shut down on Oct. 21 for the annual Homecoming Parade.

The parade included local school dance and cheerleading teams, U of L organizations and Louisville non-profits.

Other attendees were the Cardinal Marching Band and 2016 Homecoming Court.

The parade temporarily closed streets from Cardinal Boulevard to Eastern Parkway as floats and vintage cars passed by.

Local businesses also came to the parade to promote their companies.

The float and vehicle route was roughly 0.8 miles total. A float design competition was also held.

The theme of this year’s parade was “Raise some ‘L’.”

Photos by Rachel Trimble / The Louisville Cardinal