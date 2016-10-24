Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan awarded the Brandeis Medal

By Phillip Lentsch–

The University of Louisville School of Law Brandeis Medal was awarded to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Oct. 24 in honor of her work on the court. Kagan also participated in a public interview with U of L law professors Laura Rothstein and Justin Walker.

Walker was one of Kagan’s students at Harvard Law School when she served as dean, so his questions mainly centered around her time as a professor and justice. Rothstein also asked questions about former members of the Supreme Court and Kagan’s experience as a woman on the court.

One of the questions Rothstein posed asked about any of the obstacles Kagan faced as a woman in law school or on the court. Almost unexpectedly, Kagan replied that she didn’t feel as though it affected her as much.

“I’d say that previous female justices such as Justice O’Connor or Justice Ginsburg would have more to say on some of the issues that come with being a woman on the court, since they were a part of the generation that excluded women from opportunities in the legal profession,” Kagan said. “When I was at Harvard, though, things were rapidly changing for women.”

Kagan was also asked about her experience clerking for former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, to which she recalled on several fond memories.

“He was just an incredible man,” Kagan said. “Every day, there’d always be an interesting story or tidbit of information that he’d bring up, which made it even more of a pleasure to work for him. It was really a privilege.”

Back in Feb. 2016, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia – the longest serving justice on the court – passed away. Since his death, the court has dealt with the controversy of replacing him, as well as the justices grieving for the loss of a friend and colleague.

“I truly miss him. He was great friend with an incredibly warm and charismatic personality, and a brilliant legal mind,” Kagan said. “We may have disagreed on several things while working together, but there’s a strong bond that comes from serving on the Supreme Court that not many people can understand.”

At the end of the interview, Kagan was presented with the Brandeis Medal for her commitment to public service. She also received honorary boxing gloves with Muhammad Ali’s name stitched into them, and a shirt that read, “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.”