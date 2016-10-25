Netflix picks to watch over Halloween weekend

By Briana Williams–

For those of us who would rather not spend Halloween trick-or-treating or partying, Netflix is always an option. Here’s a list of what to watch on Netflix for the Halloween weekend.

“American Horror Story”– With five seasons on Netflix and the sixth on TV now, pretty much everyone is talking about this horror anthology series. Each season has its own creepy elements since they have different settings and characters. There are also no shortage of hair-raising moments that’ll make you regret watching it at night.

“Babadook”– This movie has been called one of the scariest movies of all time by some, while others barely flinch. The best way to describe “Babadook” is a boogeyman with a twist.

“Scream”– Some of the movies in this cult franchise are available for streaming. They aren’t the scariest movies to watch, but the jump scares and fun plot will make for a great movie night. Both seasons of the television series are also on Netflix and are a modern twist to the classic Wes Craven films.

“Bates Motel”– Based on the Alfred Hitchcock film “Psycho,” this series is more creepy than scary. If jump scares aren’t your thing, then this is a good alternative.

“The Ouija Experiment”– The newest Ouija movie came out on Oct. 21 and if you see that but still need a ouija fix, this is the movie for you. It’s a decent scary movie, but it won’t leave you scared of the dark.

“The Amityville Horror”– What is the scariest about this movie and its remake is that they are based on the true story of the haunted Amityville house. The story revolves around a family who moves into an old house and within days, their lives are turned upside down by the hauntings. Though the storyline is familiar, the eerie film is one of a kind and cause nightmares after watching.

“The Uninvited”– This movie deals with grief in a strange way. The idea of being trapped is played with in an interesting way when two sisters find themselves not trusting their family and becoming outsiders in their own home. With no shortage of jump scares and creepy music, this movie will give you goosebumps.

“Hush”– An isolated woman in the woods finds herself the target of a mysterious killer. The twist is that she can’t hear or speak, so she can’t tell when he’s coming and can’t scream. It’s a thriller that you should probably watch with the volume low.

“The Awakening”– This psychological thriller won’t have you on the edge of your seat, but it will leave you guessing. Throughout the movie, you’ll wonder what’s going on and at the end, you still won’t be sure. This underrated movie will make you wonder what is and isn’t real.