Live Blog: No. 7 Louisville vs. NC State

By Beau Kilpatrick–
Another defensive stop by the Cards.
Jackson to Jaylen Smith for 74 yard TD pass. UL leads 17-0 with 5:21 left in the first quarter.
Cardinal defense holds the Wolfpack to another punt.
James Quick fumbles, confirmed by replay. NC recovers.
Cardinal defense forces the Wolfpack to punt.
Louisville leads 10-0 with 11:20 remaining in the first quarter.
Blanton Creque 37 yard field goal kick good after two false start penalties.
Truman Washington interception for the Cards.
Lamar Jackson 36-yard touchdown run. Cardinals take a 7-0 lead in a little over a minute and a half.
Malik Williams returns opening kickoff to the 28.
The Louisville Cardinals take the field.
The 2016 Cardinal marching band is on the field.
Louisville leads the nation with 52.3 points per game. Lamar Jackson leads the nation with 15 TDs, 90 points scored this season, and an average of 15 points per game.
Kickoff is set for 12:06 p.m. NC State is 4-2 on the year and Louisville is 5-1.
Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal