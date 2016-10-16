Cardinal Preview Day brings potential students to campus

By Madison Thompson–

The annual Cardinal Preview Day welcomed high school students to campus on Oct. 15. The open house event allowed local and out-of-state students to spend a day learning about all U of L has to offer.

U of L Admissions hosted the event and gave prospective students information they needed before applying. Tables were set up with pamphlets and giveaways were handed out.

Cardinal Preview Day is one of many events U of L puts on to help high school students with their college decision. Seminars with topics from applying to the university to financial aid and scholarships are most popular.

Cardinal Ambassadors were also in attendance to give tours. Construction took over much of the tour, but it gave prospective students a glimpse to how much the university will change over coming years.

“We want to work with the students,” Assistant Director of Communications Elizabeth Fitzgerald said. Fitzgerald encouraged students to tour the school more than once to get a better idea of U of L campus life.

“Students can always arrange a one-on-one tour,” Fitzgerald said.

The College of Business, the College of Arts and Sciences and professional schools also attended to give potential students information on their respective schools.