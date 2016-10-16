Bevin decides not to appeal court’s budget cut ruling

By Phillip Lentsch–

Last week, Governor Matt Bevin decided not to contest the Kentucky Supreme Court’s ruling that reversed the unilateral funding cuts he ordered for all state universities.

Included in the schools that faced cuts were the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky. U of L is currently awaiting a $2.8 million return, while UK’s share totals to about $5.6 million.

Back in September, the court ruled that Bevin was beyond his authority to impose budget cuts on state universities. According to the court, those financial allotments are in the power of the schools themselves, not the Governor’s office. Bevin did not ask for a rehearing on the case by the deadline on Oct. 13, thus making the ruling final.

Amanda Stamper – a spokeswoman for Bevin – said in an email that the governor still believes the court’s ruling was an erroneous one, but decided it wasn’t worth filing a motion for a rehearing.

“Moody’s called the decision a ‘credit negative’ for Kentucky because it limits Governor Bevin’s ability to manage difficult budget scenarios in light of Kentucky’s $35 billion in unfunded pension liabilities,” Stamper said. “Governor Bevin remains committed to fighting to protect the pensions of teachers and state workers and making Kentucky a more attractive place for jobs.”

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, however, has different thoughts on the issue, saying the Oct. 13 ruling was a “victory for the rule of law” in Kentucky.

“As the Supreme Court noted, everyone, even the governor, is bound by the law,” Beshear said. “This money is needed to offset the damage to our students, faculty, and their families caused by Governor Bevin’s massive education cuts.”

U of L Student Government President Aaron Vance also weighed in, saying he was glad Bevin didn’t pursue this issue in the courts any further.

“It’s beyond time the Commonwealth reevaluate its stance on higher education and instead prioritize funding it,” Vance said. “The notion that an education is only a private good and not a public good as well, is simply untrue. The benefit that students in Kentucky are going to enjoy from this increased commitment will pay back massive dividends.”

Initially, Bevin’s 2 percent cuts gathered about $18 million from all state schools. With the money already being withdrawn before the court’s September ruling, many universities are still waiting for the money to be released back. Currently, the funds are still being held in escrow, and will be released “in due course upon order of the Franklin Circuit Court.”