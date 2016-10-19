Attempted robbery strikes near campus

By Kyeland Jackson —

A non-student was the victim of an attempted robbery Tuesday night.

U of L police were told of the incident by around midnight. Four hours earlier, the victim was approached by a man outside of The Arch apartments. The man demanded the victim’s purse, allegedly striking her. The victim had mace, prompting the suspect to flee. Nothing was taken from the victim.

University police issued a statement along with details of the crime.

“ULPD urges our students, faculty and staff always to remain alert and to call campus police at 852-6111 if you see suspicious activity in or around campus,” the statement said.

A week earlier, two students dodged an attempted carjacking outside of The Clubhouse apartments. The suspects stole from other non-students before the incident, and were arrested that night. Two of those suspects were juveniles, under 18, and the third was 18. The 18-year-old suspect is being charged with two counts of robbery, one count of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal mischief.

This story will be updated.