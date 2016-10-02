How to make the most of Fall Break

By Jacqueline Kelly–

While the buzzing excitement of fall break is almost palpable, it’s met with the realization that responsibility continues to loom. Papers and exams students must prepare for and work schedules that can’t be ignored make the break shorter than it already is. Nonetheless, there’s a few ways you can make the most of Fall Break.

60th Annual St. James Court Art Show

No first weekend of October in Louisville is complete without the St. James Court Art Show. Each year the show hosts hundreds of artists from around the country in Old Louisville. Come in warm clothes and hot beverage in hand.

The art show runs Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

16th Annual Big Rock Jazz and Blues Fest

As part of the annual Week in the Highlands, the Big Rock Jazz and Blues Fest features Hermanos—a six-piece Latin Jazz ensemble based in Louisville—as well as The Beat Daddys and Steve Crews and Birdland South.

This free event will take place on Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. at the Big Rock area of Cherokee Park.

RACE: Are We So Different?

Created by the American Anthropological Association in collaboration with the Science Museum of Minnesota, this temporary exhibit at the Muhammad Ali Center examines race from cultural, historical, and biological perspectives. Ultimately, it allows for a clearer understanding of what race is and provides tools to help recognize racial practices in America.

The exhibit runs until Jan. 2, 2017. Fall break is the perfect time to check it out. Admission is $8 for students and includes admission to the Muhammad Ali Center permanent exhibits.

Ali To Me

In this exhibit, Colorado based artist Patrick Maxcy explores Muhammad Ali through the six core principles of confidence, conviction, dedication, respect, giving, and spirituality—all of which guided Ali’s life. Maxcy interprets these principles with vivid colors and animal-based imagery in murals. Like the RACE: Are We So Different? exhibit, “Ali To Me” runs until Jan. 2, 2017 at the Muhammad Ali Center.

Hiking Excursions

Hiking serves as a small but effective get away from hectic school life. Not to mention it’s free. Something as simple as adding a picnic lunch can make it even more enjoyable. From trails in Red River Gorge, to Jefferson Memorial Forest, there’s something for everyone.

Short Vacations

If hiking isn’t your thing, but you still want to get away for fall break, a last minute trip is a good alternative. Cities like Chicago or Indianapolis are only a few hours away, allowing you to save money that could otherwise be spent on airfare. Plus, hostels can provide be cheaper option to hotels.

Speed Art Museum Cinema

Under the Sun, directed by Vitaly Mansky, documents life in Pyongyang, North Korea. While government handlers scripted the film, Mansky allowed his cameras role between takes, revealing the true nature of North Korean life. The film captures themes of truth, trust, power and the role of propaganda. Under the Sun plays Oct. 2 at 3 p.m.

In Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry filmmaker Alison Klayman captures artistic practices and social activism as viewed through the life and art of Ai Weiwei—one of China’s most contemporary artist. The documentary spans from 2008 to 2010, documenting everything from the artist’s family life to his clashes with the Chinese government. Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry shows Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.

Admission for The Lovers and the Despot and Under the Sun is $7 for members and $9 for non-members. Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry is a free first come, first served showing.

Schoolwork

Catching up on readings and assignments isn’t technically “making the most of fall break,” but this extended weekend is the perfect time to do so. You’ll also thank yourself later in the semester if you get a head start on future assignments now. The next long break isn’t until Thanksgiving, so this time gives you the opportunity to work without being distracted by the holidays.