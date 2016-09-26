Firetrucks respond to student concern

By Kyeland Jackson —

A swarm of firefighters and officials converged outside of the chemistry building Monday afternoon.

Four firetrucks, one ambulance and hazmat vehicle and around 20 firefighters, geared with oxygen tanks, responded to the call. The officials reportedly responded to concerns for a student in the building. University of Louisville spokesperson John Drees said the student reported feeling lightheaded, prompting the call for emergency personnel.

Asked about the swarms of personnel called, one firefighter said it’s normal for calls to “overshoot” the response to situations. However, he admitted responses are not usually this drastic.

“It’s not often it happens,” the firefighter said.

Drees said it was possibly due to a lapse in communication.

Coordination between Louisville Metro Police and University of Louisville Police raised concern for communications last week, after reports of suspects arrested in connection to sexual assaults near the university were delayed. ULPD Lt. Col. Kenny Brown said the departments will work to streamline communications.

Photos by Kyeland Jackson // The Louisville Cardinal