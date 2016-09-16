A&S Dean says faculty will receive a pay increase

- Student abducted, assaulted outside Bellamy
By Phillip Lentsch–
U of L Arts & Sciences Dean Kimberly Kempf-Leonard delivered the State of the College Address at the Sept. 16 faculty assembly meeting, touching on the salary equity catch-up funds for university faculty and staff.
According to Kempf-Leonard, about $1 million in total funds will be reallocated to faculty within A&S. By the end of November, all A&S professors will receive a pay increase, once the equity fund is approved.
Back in June, one of the last provisions former President James Ramsey left at U of L was the creation of an incentive-based budget plan that would combat the 4.5 percent annual budget cut in state appropriation.
According to the provision, U of L “would be the only university in the state that creatively returns tuition funds to support student success while simultaneously protecting the economics welfare of its faculty and staff.”
“Due to a change in federal law, we have had to reclassify some faculty and staff positions at U of L, but the money will come in by the November deadline,” Kempf-Leonard said.
Despite Governor Matt Bevin’s efforts to deplete the budgets from A&S departments across the state, Kempf-Leonard said that U of L’s financial commitment to A&S remains strong.
“Our state is not unique in having political leaders that suggest a liberal arts education is frivolous, even un-American,” Kempf-Leonard said. “Today, we are seeing a national presidential campaign where one particular candidate is tapping into the uneducated populous to garner support.”
“Governor Matt Bevin – who apparently doesn’t understand accreditation for universities – says there are more incentives for an electrical engineering degree than a French literature major,” Kempf Leonard said. “This view runs contrary to my own. The notion that the only goal of a college education is earning potential is damaging to our country’s educational system.”
Kempf-Leonard was also keen to touch on A&S’s prominence within the U of L community, noting the multiple awards and grants the department has garnered. A&S has raised more than $38 million in research in the past 5 years, has taught nine of the last 11 SGA Presidents (including Aaron Vance) and stands as the largest departmental body at U of L.
“Despite the less-than-desirable press and funding that we have received in the past several months, I am happy to say that A&S continues to welcome the best and the brightest to U of L,” Kempf-Leonard said. “We continue to be the heart of this university.”