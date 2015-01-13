Athletics announces new ticket policy

Athletics has informed student season ticket holders that they are not allowed to use the student ID’s of other students when attending basketball games.

According to an email sent by the Ticket Office, students using a student ID that does not belong to them will be turned away and the original account will be ineligible for the next claim period.

According to SGA, students attending last Wednesday’s Clemson game who were in violation of this policy had their student ID’s confiscated and were told to pick them up at the SGA office.

SGA leadership traces this problem back to the fact that under the current ticket policy, students are not allowed to transfer tickets to other students and must attend all claimed games, or they will lose eligibility to claim in the next period.

The University of Michigan, one of the schools U of L’s ticket policy is based upon, allows for student ticket transfers to anyone. At Oklahoma State University, students cannot transfer tickets, but there is no penalty for missing a game.

According to Executive Vice President Ross Hofele, SGA is working on the ticketing policy.

“We have been in contact with ticketing to communication and work these issues out,” he said. “We are also supporting a transfer policy, I think it would eliminate some of these situations.