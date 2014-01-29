- U of L Acting President officially leaving for Cincinnati
- U of L’s acting president rumored to leave for Cincinnati
- Brief: Shooting sends two football players to the hospital
- Lamar Jackson wins the Heisman trophy
- Fall 2016 semester athletic awards
- Women’s basketball pulls out the overtime victory over rival Kentucky
- U of L’s chief financial officer resigns
- Lamar Jackson wins ACC Player of the Year
- SGA approves budget, new election rules
- Men’s soccer defeats Notre Dame 3-1, advances to NCAA quarterfinals
Campus Creeper: Person of interest questioned, let go
Lucas Logsdon–
I suppose the extreme cold is able to keep everyone indoors, including the campus creeper. As of today, nothing has been reported of the “suspicious man” driving a white 1990 Volvo.
University Police did question a “person of interest” on Tuesday. Lt. Col. Kenny Brown said “no criminal charges are going to be pursued at this time,” as a result of that questioning.
The suspect is a “tall, thin, white male in his 30’s,” and drives a white 1990 Volvo. He has been asking women for directions as bait to lure women into his car, and has been known to try to use force. He has been reported near Miller Hall, in the parking lot next to Stansbury Park and around St. James Court in Old Louisville. He is wanted for questioning.
If you have any information, please call the University Police at 502-852-6111.
This is a developing story.
Pingback: My Work at The Cardinal – LJames Writing Portfolio