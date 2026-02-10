By Justin Taylor

Louisville Men’s Basketball Rolled past North Carolina State with ease, coming away with a 118-77 victory.

The No. 24 Louisville Cardinals made it look easy on Monday night against one of the hottest teams in the ACC.

Dominant start

Isaac McKneely cracked the game open with a corner 3 and Louisville got out to a 7-0 run, leading 14-4.

As the pace picked up the wolfpack showed some resistance, with Tre Hollman and star man Quadir Copeland punishing the cards in transition with a bankshot three and layup, respectively.

Louisville widened the gap with a J’vonne Hadley layup but North Carolina State forward Darrion Williams made sure to keep it close. He and Mikel Brown Jr. traded three point bombs before a media timeout. Louisville led 38-28.

The cards were firing on all cylinders; they dominated both inside and out. Khani Rooths solidified the lead with a layup in the paint off an Aly Khalifa dime. They had their largest lead of the game at 22 but a late Wolfpack bucket cut it to an even 20.

Louisville led at the half 56-36.

Blazing in the backcourt

The Cardinals came out of the tunnel playing like the score was still 0-0. Ccards hsd absolute control over the next twenty minutes. As their lead grew, they continued to hustle harder for loose balls and dig deeper into their defensive stances than anyone in NC State’s red and black.

Louisville’s backcourt continued to show out in the second half. Ryan Conwell and Brown Jr. had over half of Louisville’s total points for the game, draining three after three, leaving the opposition deflated.