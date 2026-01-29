By Jasmine Reeves

For international members of the University of Louisville women’s basketball program, adjusting to life in the United States involves more than learning a new system on the court.

Selim Aldag, a coach from Türkiye working with the program, said language and cultural differences were among his biggest challenges when he first arrived. While he spoke English before coming to the U.S., he said accents and everyday communication took time to adjust to.

“The English spoken here is very different from the English commonly spoken in Europe,” Aldag said. “That was probably where I struggled the most initially.”

Basketball itself also presented a learning curve. Aldag said the style of play in U.S. college basketball differs significantly from the game in Türkiye, where he previously coached professionally. He said the pace, structure and emphasis on players’ development stood out most.

“In college basketball, there is a strong focus on not only winning games but also on developing players,” Aldag said. “The culture, in-game entertainment and overall environment are very different.”

Elif Istanbulluoglu, a player from Türkiye on the team, said her biggest adjustment was learning to live independently while being far from family. She said family plays a central role in daily life back home, making the transition more difficult at first.

“In the U.S., I had to learn how to manage everything on my own,” Istanbulluoglu said. “School, basketball and daily responsibilities all at the same time.”

Istanbulluoglu said basketball in Türkiye is more structured and tactical, while college basketball in the U.S. is faster and more physical. She said adapting to the athletic style of play required both mental and physical growth.

Both Aldag and Istanbulluoglu said staying connected to home has been challenging, largely because of the time difference. Selim said he relies on phone and video calls, often scheduling conversations in the morning or early afternoon. She said she makes time to talk with her family through FaceTime despite a demanding schedule.

While the transition has not been easy, both credited U of L’s team environment for helping them adjust. Aldag said coworkers and players helped him learn daily life in the U.S., while Istanbulluoglu said support from teammates and coaches made her feel welcomed.

Being away from family has been the most difficult part for Aldag, particularly during his first few months. For Istanbulluoglu, balancing academics, athletics and personal life has been the biggest challenge.

Despite the difficulties, both said the experience has been rewarding. Aldag said sharing game footage with his family and celebrating wins with the team has been especially meaningful. Istanbulluoglu said living abroad has helped her grow more independent and confident, both on and off the court.