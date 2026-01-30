By Roxy Osborne

On Friday, Jan. 30, students faced freezing temperatures to join a one-day national “shutdown” protesting the Trump administration’s use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Participants across the nation skipped work, classes and avoided spending money as part of the shutdown. Students gathered at the Red Barn slightly before 12 p.m. for the demonstration.

The event was organized by the University of Louisville’s Young Democratic Socialists and Students for Justice in Palestine chapters. Louisville’s chapters of Democratic Socialists of America and United Campus Workers also helped organize the demonstration.

Recent killings by federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, prompted the response. On Jan. 7, ICE agent Jonathan Ross killed Renée Good while she was at the scene of an ICE raid. Two weeks later, United States Customs and Border Protection agents killed nurse Alex Pretti at a protest condemning Good’s killing.

The national shutdown’s website also mentions the killings of Silverio Villegas González and Keith Porter Jr. as reasons to shut down. Both were fathers killed by ICE agents.

González was killed in Chicago while trying to flee on Sept. 25, 2025. Porter Jr. was reportedly shooting a gun in the air on New Year’s Eve when an off-duty agent felt threatened and shot him. No footage of the shooting exists; members of Porter Jr.’s family claim he was celebrating the New Year.

The Trump administration has faced heavy criticism for its increased use of ICE. The official website for the Department of Homeland Security states that as of Jan. 20, the administration has removed “3 million illegal aliens, including an estimated 2.2 million self-deportations and more than 675,000 deportations.”

The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse reports that of the around 66,000 people in ICE detention as of Nov. 30, 2025, 73.6% have no criminal record.

University of Louisville students protest in the Red Barn

Nearly 70 protesters gathered in front of the Red Barn to demonstrate disapproval of ICE’s continued presence across the country.

To kick start the event, organizers chanted phrases such as “immigrants are welcome here,” and “no justice, no peace” as the crowd shouted back in solidarity.

Alina Lenzo, a student protesting who chose not to wear a mask, was seen holding a sign condemning hate against immigrants.

“I’m here without a mask or anything because I’m white, and I recognize that I have this level of privilege that I can speak out,” said Lenzo. “I can be louder than many of the people who are being forced into hiding.”

Members of various organizations took the microphone to rally the crowd. Connor Leszkai, co-chair of U of L’s YDSA chapter, gave a speech towards the middle of the event.

“People fighting for real change in this country are not people in suits,” Leszkai said. “When ICE kills people, they’re not killing people making millions a year. They’re killing people who are worried about how they’re going to pay their next bill.”

The protest in front of the Red Barn ended after an hour of speeches and chants. Although the demonstration was over, organizers encouraged participants to continue the nationwide shutdown by not attending classes for the rest of the day.

“[ICE] is being strategic,” said Lenzo. “U of L students need to be part of the solidarity among all Americans that we will not accept this.”

U of L responds

In a statement to The Cardinal, Interim Vice President of Communications and Marketing John Karman stated that students, faculty and staff are encouraged to “make their views known on topics of importance to them.”

He says protests are allowed on campus “as long as they follow university protocols and do not disrupt university business or activities.”

Karman referred to the university’s viewpoint neutrality when asked about the university’s stance on ICE. On Jan. 29, 2025, the university sent out an FAQ stating that they would adhere to FERPA and HIPAA regulations if immigration enforcement came to U of L. The same FAQ encourages students to get in contact with university police with any concerns.

Photo by Samuel Dick / The Louisville Cardinal