By Harrison Plank

No. 7 Louisville women’s basketball took care of Stanford and added another win to what has become an impressive streak of dominant conference games.

Cardinals vs Cardinal

Louisville won the tip, and a Mackenley Randolph three on the first possession got the cards a lead they wouldn’t give up for the rest of the game. Two back-to-back Stanford turnovers gave the Cards an early 8-2 lead.

Back-and-forth shots and a couple of ugly turnovers by Stanford let the Cards maintain their lead while the offensive engine was still starting up.

Late in the quarter, Randolph hit her third straight three-pointer without a miss to push the cards up to a seven-point lead.

Louisville ended the quarter up 22-15.

The Cardinals ran away with it to start the second. They went on a 9-2 run, forcing Stanford to call a timeout and regroup. Clearly, whatever they schemed at the break wasn’t working.

No Cards were able to hit anything for a while after that, but plenty of forced turnovers kept Stanford in check in the meantime. Hailee Swain and the rest of the Stanford team couldn’t hold onto the ball. She committed 10 turnovers in just 10 minutes of game time.

Louisville had a firm 48-30 lead at halftime.

Stanford looked amped coming out of the locker room, but more turnovers and missed shots were their downfall throughout the third. Despite long stretches where neither team could get anything to go, Laura Ziegler maintained Louisville’s double-digit lead after finding multiple shots.

Ziegler, Skylar Jones and Tajianna Roberts felt like Louisville’s lead was not large enough. They propelled the Cards to a 26-point lead early in the fourth. However, they couldn’t maintain this lead. Late game substitutions and an eagerness to go home let Stanford make the competition look closer than it should have.

Louisville beat Stanford 84-66.

Whos had a night tonight?

This Cardinals team seems to trade off offensive leaders each and every night.

Ziegler took the reigns for this game. She lead everyone in scoring, with 22 points, while also snagging 11 rebounds en route to a double-double.

Randolph posted a career high 14 points and led the Cards through a off-kilter first quarter.

Despite Stanford coming out of the half with a head of steam, the Cardinals shut them down. While the Cards look hot now, everyone’s eyes seem to be locked in on March.

Louisville is now 20-3 and 10-0 in conference play.

Photo Courtesy / Mason Seidt / Louisville Athletics