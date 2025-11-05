LIVE

By Josie Simpson

On Nov. 4 at 5:14 PM, a plane crashed near UPS Worldport, resulting in an explosion near Grade Lane and Crittenden Drive. LMPD is reporting multiple injuries and has implemented a shelter-in-place for those within the area.

The crash resulted in a debris and fire field extending at least a quarter mile.

All flights departing and arriving from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport have been halted.

The National Transportation Board will be in charge of the investigation.

The plane that crashed was an MD-11 UPS cargo plane. The Federal Aviation Administration said, “The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.”

Editor’s Note: As of 10:53 PM on Nov. 4, there have been seven fatalities.

In a press conference, Governor Andy Beshear reported that there have been 3 fatalities, as well as at least 11 injuries reported. Beshear noted the total number of injuries is still unknown as first responders are still searching for anyone who may be trapped.

Businesses affected include Kentucky Petroleum Recycling, LG&E, and Grade A Auto Parts, which have found all employees but two.

The Ford Assembly Plant was not affected, though it lost power for a short period of time.

Beshear also reported there were 220,000 pounds of fuel on the plane, not gallons as previously stated.

University of Louisville updates

The University of Louisville has canceled all night classes and has requested that everyone on campus remain in their current place until further notice, after sending an alert about storms via RAVE Alert.

All TARC services have been delayed, effective immediately. TARC3, a spokesperson, reports that they are working with current passengers to ensure they are all dropped off at destinations outside the shelter-in-place.

The Louisville Health Department told civilians within the shelter-in-place area to turn off any air intake systems as soon as possible.

As of 9:15 PM on Nov. 4, the University of Louisville states that Belknap and Health Science campuses are no longer affected.

This story will be updated.

Feature Photo by Emma Posey / The Louisville Cardinal