By Derek DeBurger

No. 20 Louisville shook off another slow start to get their first win of the season against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Still rusty

Louisville won the opening tip and scored almost immediately.

But this ease would die down quickly. After Tajianna Roberts hit a layup to put the Cards up four, NKU would go on a 13-4 run to take a five-point lead.

Louisville would hold them scoreless for three minutes while they clawed back into the game, but nothing came easy.

Reyna Scott hit a last-second three-pointer to give the Cards a 20-17 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter would be nearly identical, with Imari Berry hitting an instant layup and then an 8-0 run from the Norse.

The offense only came from a small circle on both sides. After the Cards fell back down by five points, Mackenly Randolph and Elif Istanbulluoglu helped reclaim the lead.

Like clockwork, Scott hit another shot right before the buzzer to extend the lead.

Louisville only went into the half up 35-32.

Eye of the beholder

Both teams came out the break pretty cold, much like the previous 20 minutes.

But the Norse got the better part of the early minutes, using two triples to take a narrow 38-37 lead on Louisville.

From there Louisville turned on the jets. They went on a 14-3 run to take their biggest lead of the game thus far. Roberts was a maestro during this run, orchestrating the offense like a pro.

NKU would stop the bleeding, though, and hang tight to end the quarter.

Louisville led 56-48 going into the fourth.

The final period is where the Cards just took it to the Norse.

After giving up the first two baskets, Louisville put together a 21-0 run to shut the door on any upset bit.

NKU went almost six minutes without a point, ending the game before it was over.

Louisville won 89-61.

Same story, different day

The only difference between Sunday’s performance and opening night was the talent level of the opponent.

Both games saw the Cards get out to dreadful starts, even out in the middle quarters and come alive in the fourth.

It’s only one week of play, but Louisville has seen enough to know what they need to work on.

On the bright side, Louisville got some great individual performances.

Roberts led all scorers with 23 points. Laura Ziegler was one point away from a double-double at nine points and 11 boards with five assists, as well. She continues to look like a dominant presence inside.

Randolph, Istanbulluoglu, Berry and Scott all put up solid stats, but their scoring output came at crucial times in the game.

Berry really flashed her potential by stuffing the stat sheet in every category but blocks.

There is clearly a lot that needs to be refined, but there’s a lot to work with, too.

Louisville is now 1-1 on the season.

Photo Courtesy / Taris Smith / Louisville Athletics