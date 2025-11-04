By Michael Harris

On Oct. 13, 2025, Campus Police at the University of Louisville dispersed a student-led encampment organized by Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine. Participants were protesting what they call “the genocide in Palestine” and demanded that the university divest from companies participating in Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Jordan Al-Samadi, a senior political science major and one of the students present when police arrived to break up the crowd, shared his perspective with The Louisville Cardinal.

He stated the purpose of the encampment was to be a “peaceful demonstration to promote conversation and accountability.”

Al-Samadi said the group started setting up the tents early that day and created what they called an “Awareness Zone,” where students could stop and read information, sign petitions, and participate in small teach-ins regarding the humanitarian crisis that continues to exist in Palestine.

As the day continued, spirits were high, and the students were sharing food and supplies while also coordinating chants.

“Our goal was never to disrupt,” Al-Samadi said, “our goal was to remind the administration and the students that silence is complicity.”

As the day progressed, the campus police approached the protesters and told them that they were violating the university’s policies. Mr. Al-Samadi stated that the officers first spoke calmly but then ordered the encampment to be dismantled. Some students stood their ground, holding hands and chanting slogans, while other students began to pack away the tents.

“It seemed surreal,” said Al-Samadi. “We showed no hostility towards the police, but you could tell there was increasing tension.”

When one student refused to leave, police cited her for disorderly conduct. Al-Samadi stated he felt a sense of helplessness as the protest area was being broken down piece by piece.

The student said that during the week after the encampment, the members of LSJP held several meetings to discuss what happened.

“We realized how quickly free speech becomes conditional,” said Al-Samadi. “We thought a university would be the most natural place to express dissent.”

Nevertheless, Al-Samadi reported, the sense of solidarity among the members grew. Despite warnings from administrators and public controversy, they received encouraging messages from individuals in other departments. Both faculty and students, many of whom did not agree with them politically, told them that they had a right to protest.

Al-Samadi said the group intends to be more transparent moving forward.

LSJP plans to consult legal observers before their demonstrations — individuals who observe protests to report unlawful behaviors. They also intend to release public statements about their future actions and goals to avoid misunderstandings.

“More attention will be given to communications, not confrontation,” said Al-Samadi.

Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson / The Louisville Cardinal